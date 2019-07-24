Full steam ahead as first panels of metal roadway laid for this year's Ploughing
Great news!
Get your wellies ready!
It's full steam ahead as the first panels of metal roadway were laid this week for the National Ploughing Championships with eight weeks to go until Day 1 of the 2019 event at Ballintrane in Fenagh.
The National Ploughing Association said: "The excitement is now real!"
Full steam ahead as the 1st panels of metal roadway started to be laid today for this year’s National Ploughing Championships with exactly 8 week’s to go until Day 1 of #Ploughing19.....the excitement is now real!!! @RTENationwide @VirginMediaNews @farmersmonthly #CountDownisOn— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) July 23, 2019
