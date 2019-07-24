UPDATE: Three lanes to open on M7 between Naas South and Kilcullen

Three lanes are due to become available on the M7 roadworks westbound (from Dublin) this Thursday, according to Kildare County Council.

Works on the M7 Naas-Newbridge bypass upgrade started a year and a half ago and are due to finish this summer.

According to the Council, "subject to favourable weather conditions and completion of all necessary activities, 3threelanes will be available to traffic on the M7 Westbound carriageway from Junction 10 (Naas South) through to Junction 11 (M7/M9 Diverge) from 6am on Thursday, July 25".

Motorists are advised that the reduced temporary speed limits will remain in place while roadworks are ongoing to the verge/hard shoulder areas.