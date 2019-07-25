Carlow senator warns about threat of burglaries from social media posts abroad

Fianna Fáil Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has called on individuals and families to secure their homes in the summer months.

Senator Murnane O’Connor made the comments as she said "the rate of burglaries typically rise during the summer with people on holidays and it is estimated that thefts of tools, equipment and bicycles increase by a third".

She said: "It’s a person’s worst nightmare to return from their summer holiday to find their house ransacked and their belongings gone. According to An Garda Síochana, one in four burglars enter the property through an open door or window.

"When the temperature is up and its sunny outside it’s very tempting to leave a small window open all day and night to let air in. The problem arises when a person leaves the house and forgets to close the window."

She added: "Couple this with visible signs that no one is home and it’s a burglar's dream. Post piling up in the porch, a build-up of milk on the door-step and social media posts from abroad sends a clear signal that the house is empty.

"Locking away all valuables and safely storing ladders and tools that a burglar may use to gain entry to your house, using timer switches for lights, cancelling milk orders and asking a neighbour to collect your post are just some of the tips from An Garda Síochana which people should follow."