EVENT: Family fun activities this Bank Holiday weekend at Petmania in Carlow

This August Bank Holiday weekend Petmania Carlow will have a family fun weekend running from Thursday , August 1 to Monday, August 5.

Check out the full schedule below.

There will be lots for all the family including furry friends of course with free coat checks, groomer demos, a pet party and an adoption event with ASH Animal Rescue.

Petmania Carlow Family Fun Weekend Schedule:

Thursday 1st August, 5-7pm, FREE Coat Checks for all dogs with our dog groomer

Friday 2nd August, 3-5pm, Adoption Event with ASH Animal Rescue

Saturday 3rd August, 10am – 5pm, Walk-in Services

FREE Weight Checks for All Dogs & Cats

Nail Clips for dogs - €10

Nail Clips for small animals - €5

Saturday 3rd August, 3-4pm, Groomer Demo – introducing our NEW Grooming Treatment Menu

Sunday 4th August, 2-4pm, Pet Party – bring your pet along to join the fun!

Sunday 4th and Monday 5th August, 3-4pm, Parasite Prevention Month, Product demonstrations, tips and advice on how to prevent common parasites from attacking your pet.