UPDATED: Collision cleared after Gardaí attended the scene of accident on the M9
A collision has been cleared after Gardaí attended the scene of an accident on the M9 southbound between J3 Athy and J4 Castledermot on Tuesday evening.
It's understood two fire brigades attended the scene and an ambulance.
