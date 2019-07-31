LATEST: Concern after building collapses at long-established Boortmalt plant

A building collapsed at at the Boortmalt site in Athy on Wednesday afternoon, it has emerged.

No one has been injured in the incident.

A photograph obtained by Carlow Live's sister website, KildareNow, shows the scene of the incident.

It is understood that the structure, which is used in the malting process, was erected in the early 1990s.

In a statement released to news website Agriland.ie, the company said: “Boortmalt can confirm that there was an incident at it’s malting facility in Athy, Co Kildare.

“At approximately 4:00pm on Tuesday, July 30, a building on the site suffered a partial collapse.

"Thankfully, no member of staff was injured and the affected building has been secured in line with approved Health & Safety protocols.

“The reasons for the collapse are unknown at this stage.”

The statement continued: “Safety is our main priority, we have secured the affected building in line with approved Health & Safety protocols, and commenced a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“A further update will be provided when available.”

The Boortmalt plant

Earlier this month, Boormalt announced the expansion of its plant from a malting production capacity of 100,000t to 140,000t.

The planned expansion is to result in an increase in the area of the crop grown and the number of contracts available to farmers.

Malt has been produced at The Maltings site in Athy for over 170 years and the plant has seen significant development in the town's history.