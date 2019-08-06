'Hundreds more Post Offices will be put at risk,' concerns over plan to tender TV Licence

Postmasters have voiced concern following the announcement of a plan to tender the contract for TV Licence renewal, included in the Broadcasting Bill published on Friday.

The Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) said the collection of TV Licence fees is worth €3m to the Network annually – and very important business for Post Offices.

If this business is lost, the IPU warned that it would place hundreds more Post Offices at risk of closing.

IPU General Secretary Ned O’Hara said: "Postmasters understand the revenue challenges faced by RTE and difficulties for An Post in collecting the fee.

"However, for many customers the current service is working perfectly well as it is and Postmasters greatly value this business.

"Postmasters favour this contract remaining with An Post. If a major utility were to win the contract it is likely that it would push for a deduct at source approach, thereby removing the need for use of the Post Office."

The IPU welcomed a five-year commitment to providing TV Licence renewals at Post Offices as part of the Tender contract, but warned that this may make little difference if An Post does not retain the contract.

Mr O’Hara added: "Moving forward it is also important that customers will also have the option of purchasing licences for their computer and phone devices at the Post Office counter, as RTE licencing is to expand beyond television sets."