After party celebrating success of Carlow Fringe Arts Festival to take place this month

Earlier in the summer, the Carlow Fringe Arts Festival attracted over 3,000 visitors who experienced the artwork of around 100 artists in the centre of Carlow Town.

In a few days' time, the fun continues with an after party celebrating the success of the festival and raising much needed funds for future community events.

Despite very little funding and a small band of volunteers, the Fringe managed to raise the profile of Carlow and increase the footfall into the businesses in the areas of the art venues, particularly Dublin Street and Tullow Street.

The committee plans to hold events throughout the year to continue to give artists opportunities to build relationships and share their artwork with the people of Carlow, as well as connect with the business community.

One of the festival's most popular events was an exclusive concert by The Clash Combo, a brilliant and energetic tribute band who are generously returning to perform at the Fringe After Party on August 16 from 8pm, upstairs at Scraggs Alley on Tullow Street, Carlow.

Tickets are €10 and available from Scraggs, Made in Carlow Gallery or at the door.

Festival Committee member, Juliette Dowling said: "At its heart, the Fringe Festival is about community and creativity and bringing those two forces together. Everyone's welcome to party with us and support the Fringe!"