Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit seize €100,000 worth of drugs

Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit have seized approximately €100,000 worth of ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis herb.

Assisted by Kilkenny Detective Unit, they were targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Kilkenny, searched a property in Kilkenny City on Wednesday afternoon.

Two males were arrested and detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act at Kilkenny Garda Station.