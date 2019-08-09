Revealed: Almost 280 young people on apprenticeship programmes in Carlow, new figures

At present there are 274 young people on apprenticeship programmes in Carlow as the National Youth Council of Ireland call for increased investment in Budget 2020 to support more young people into an apprenticeship.

They are also calling for a range of other employment and training measures to reduce long-term youth unemployment.

That was the message from James Doorley, NYCI Deputy Director, speaking at the publication of the organisation's pre-budget submission earlier this week.

In its Pre Budget 2020 submission, "A Fair Share for Young People and Youth Work," the NYCI, which represents youth organisations working with over 380,000 young people nationwide, is calling for an overall investment of €14.9million in education, training and apprenticeships to halve long-term youth unemployment by the end of 2020.

Mr Doorley said: "Census 2016 indicates that our population aged 10-24 years will increase to over one million by 2025, so we need to invest in policies, services and supports to meet the needs of young people today, while preparing for demographic pressures in the coming years.

"We welcome job growth in the Irish economy and the consistent trend of reduced youth unemployment.

"However we are concerned that the youth unemployment rate is still over 10% and that almost 6,000 young people are long-term unemployed (for 12 months or more)."

"We have costed a number of education, training and employment measures which, if implemented, could halve the number long term unemployed by the end of 2020," he added.