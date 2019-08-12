Man in his twenties assaulted in a vicious attack on the outskirts of Kilkenny City

A male in his twenties was assaulted in a vicious attack on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for anyone who witnessed an assault on the Old Dublin Road in Kilkenny in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 28.

A man was assaulted by two men who jumped out of a taxi shortly before 1am.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault or any cars or taxis that may have dash-cam footage to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station.