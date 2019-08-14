Lecture on 'Saint Columbanus and the Making of Europe' to take place in Carlow
Carlow County Museum in partnership with Myshall Muintir na Tíre and the Myshall Community Centre will hold a free public lecture on "Saint Columbanus and the Making of Europe" on Monday, August 19 as part of Heritage Week.
It's on at 8pm in the Myshall Community Centre.
The lecture is by Dr Alexander O’Hara, Department of Medieval History, University of St Andrews.
Free Admission.
All Welcome.
