Irish team - which includes Carlow's Eamonn Tracey - set for World Ploughing Competition

The Irish team photographed here before they set off for the World Ploughing Contest in Minnesota, USA on August 30 and 31.

The Irish team (above) comprises of current World Champion, Eamonn Tracey from Carlow; Wexford’s John Whelan, Coach Matthew Simms from Donegal and Judge DJ McHugh from Co Laois.

The competition will be hosted this year in the state of Minnesota and Lake of the Woods MN area including the town of Baudette.

The renowned international ploughing contest will be at the Arnesen family farmland two miles south of Baudette.

Best wishes to the Irish team!