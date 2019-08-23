WARNING: Works underway on a number of major Carlow roads around the county

There are a number of roadworks to take place or are already underway in Carlow on major roads in the county and motorists should be aware of them when travelling.

Works will be in place on the N80 on the Kildavin side of Bunclody until Friday, October 25.

A stop/go system will be in place to facilitate works on the N81 approximately 2km south of Tullow before the Rathoe Rd junction.

The works will be in place on August 23 from 8am until 6pm.

A stop/go system will be in place for works on the N81 at Rathvilly until Tuesday, August 27 from 8am to 6pm each day.