Carlow people! Electric Picnic 2019 stage times are here! Have you got your tickets?
You going?
It's here! Electric Picnic 2019 stage times have been announced
Electric Picnic 2019 stage times have been revealed and it's time to plan your weekend!
FRIDAY
Main stage
10.30pm Hozier
9pm Dermot Kennedy
7.30pm Billie Eilish
6pm David Kennan
Body & Soul main stage
2.45am Embrz
1.30am Flohio
Midnight International Teachers of Pop
10.45pm Elma Orkestra & Ryan Vail
9.15pm Arvo Party
8.30pm The Claque
7.15pm TPM
6pm Toshín
Three Made by Music stage
10.30pm Shura
9.15pm Serpentwithfeet
8.05pm Sports Team
6.55pm Alex Gough
6pm Curtis Walsh
SATURDAY
Main stage
11.30pm The Strokes
9.15pm The 1975
7.45pm Christine and the Queens
6pm Gerry Cinnamon
4.30pm Years & Years
3.15pm Wild Youth
1.45pm The Riptide Movement
Body & Soul main stage
2am Kelly-Anne Byrne
12.45am Lamb
11pm JMSN
9.45pm MangoXMathman
8.45pm Thumper
7.15pm Inni-K
6pm Paddy Hanna
4.45pm Fonda
3.45pm Kitt Philippa
2.30pm Jessica Pratt
1.30pm Graham Sweeney
12.30pm April
Rankin’s Wood stage
10.30pm Echo & the Bunnymen
9.15pm Brittany Howard
7.45pm Duff McKagan
6.30pm Maverick Sabre
5.15pm Alma
4pm Inhaler
3pm ELM
2pm Post-Party
Three Made by Music stage
11.45pm JyellowL
10.30pm Three Made by Music
9.15pm Easy Life
8pm White Reaper
6.50pm The Scratch
5.45pm Just Mustard
4.30pm Working Men’s Club
3.30pm Somebody’s Child
2.30pm Rob de Boer
1.30pm Uly
SUNDAY
Main stage
10.30pm Florence + the Machine
8.30pm Kodaline
7pm Richard Ashcroft
5.30pm Jess Glynne
4.15pm Razorlight
2.30pm Soja
1pm Dublin Gospel Choir
Body & Soul main stage
2.30am Gaudi
1am King Kong Company
11.15pm Elder Island
9.45pm Self Esteem
8.30pm Æ MAK
7.15pm Proper Micro NV
6pm whenyoung
4.45pm In Their Thousands
3.30pm Junior Brother
2.15pm Bob Skeleton
1.15pm Gemma Bradley
Noon Sult
Rankin’s Wood stage
11pm Michael Kiwanuka
9.30pm Mitski
8.15pm Mø
7pm All Tvvins
5.45pm Talos
4.30pm Le Boom
3.15pm Touts
2pm His Father’s Voice
Three Made by Music stage
11pm Kero Kero Bonito
9.45pm Ider
8.30pm Let’s Eat Grandma
7.15pm Georgia
6pm Cassia
5pm Heavy Lungs
4pm Powpig
3pm Yonaka
2pm Sinéad O’Brien
