Gardaí issue appeal after male injured during violent assault in Kilkenny city

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for anyone who witnessed an assault at a city centre licenced premises on Friday night.

The incident took place on High St at 11.30pm.

The injured party received a number of punches to the face resulting in a black eye and a number of gashes on his forehead.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 777 5000.