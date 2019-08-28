ALERT: Number of water outages across county Carlow over the next 48-hours

There will be a number of water outages across Carlow over the next 48-hours.

Residents be advised:

Wednesday, August 28

Due to essential watermain repair works the water serving properties at Tullow Road, Castletown Gate, Wexford Road, Wexford Road Business Park, Ballinacarrig Road, Roseburry Hill, Kilmeaney, Tinryland, Ballyloo, Nurney and all surrounding areas / adjoining housing estates will be turned off between the hours of 12 midday and 5pm.

Due to essential watermain repair works the water serving Ballynunnery, Kilcoole, Templepeter, Ballymogue and Graiguenaspidogue co. Carlow will be turned off between the hours of 10am and 12pm.

Thursday, August 29

Due to essential watermain repair works, the water serving properties at Rathrush and Ballinadrum, Co. Carlow may need to be turned off between the hours of 10am and 2pm on Thursday.

Carlow County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.