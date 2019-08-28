PICTURE: Roundabout off the M9 blocked on Wednesday due to overturned lorry
Traffic disruption caused
CREDIT: Waterford City Fire Services
A roundabout off the M9 is blocked due to an overturned lorry.
The overturned truck is at the Grannagh Roundabout off the M9 outside Waterford City.
Traffic is slow on approach from the N24 and the N9.
Gardaí are at the scene.
#KILKENNY #WATERFORD Reports of overturned truck off the M9. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 28, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on