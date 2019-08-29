Motorist tipped off Gardaí about suspected drink-driver on major motorway

Carlow Live Reporter

Carlow Live Reporter

Naas Roads Policing Unit on Tuesday arrested the driver of this car (pictured above) on suspicion of drink driving on the M7 at Monasterevin.

Another motorist noticed the driver traveling in an erratic manner and telephoned Gardaí.

Gardai said: "Thanks to a vigilant motorist who observed the car driving very erratically and reported the matter to us."