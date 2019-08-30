PICTURE: New bus bay installed on Dublin Road in Tullow to be operational in September

Great news!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

CREDIT: Cllr Will Paton

A new bus bay has been installed on the Dublin Road in Tullow and will be operational from September 1. 