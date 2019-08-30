'Take on the challenge' with Irish language classes available for adults in Carlow

With summer holidays over and young people back in their classrooms, Glór Cheatharlach has announced that a new series of autumn classes for adults will commence in Carlow at the end of September.

This is the perfect time to learn the basics of the language or to brush up on whatever Irish you may already have from bygone school days.

The courses, devised in association with Gaelchultúr, have been hugely successful in Carlow over the past ten years with many participants successfully taking on the challenge and even returning again and again to take part in further courses.

Introductory and intermediate levels will be on offer to suit all learners and improvers. Courses will start the week commencing September 23 and a special reduced price of €180 is on offer for Carlow learners who sign up online prior to this date.

The emphasis is on getting participants speaking the language from the get go by those who have never spoken a word of Irish to those wishing to improve on their ‘cúpla focal’ and those who want to improve their grammar and fluency.

The elementary or Bunrang course will be held on Monday evenings while the intermediate or Meánrang level will be on Tuesdays.

All classes will be held in the Cathedral Parish Centre on College Street and will run from 7-9pm once a week over 10 weeks.

Those unsure which course to choose can do a quick self assessment on the Gaelchultúr website www.gaelchultur.com which will recommend which level suits them best or give us a call to discuss.

The cost of the 10 week course is €180 and registration is now open there online or by calling 1890 252 900 or 01 4845220.

Full details also from Glór Cheatharlach on (085) 1340047, (087) 2857048 or by emailing emma@glorcheatharlach.ie