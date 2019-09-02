Driver facing massive fine after being caught almost 100km/h over the speed limit

Shocking

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Driver facing massive fine after being caught almost 100kph over speed limit on N7

Driver facing massive fine after being caught almost 100kph over speed limit on N7

A driver is facing a fine of potentially up to €5,000 after being caught almost 100km/h over the speed limit on the N7.

Read also: Gardaí investigating incident of burning vehicle in a housing estate in Carlow Town

The driver was clocked at 173km/h on a stretch of the N7 where, due to ongoing road works, the speed limit is 80km/h. 

The driver was arrested and charged.