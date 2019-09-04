Carlow commuters be advised emergency services now clearing a crash on major road

AA Roadwatch advise that emergency services are in the process of clearing the crash on the N7 northbound at J7 Kill. There’s still very heavy traffic back to J10 Naas South. Motorists, please factor in delays.

There was also a crash on the M4 eastbound before J6 Celbridge in the right lane. Traffic is heavy along that stretch so again, motorists are warned to expect delays and urged to drive cautiously.