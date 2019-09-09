Council urge people to take part in the #NoDriveSeptember Challenge across Carlow

Carlow County Council are urging people to take part in the #NoDriveSeptember Challenge across Carlow.

Before we move into the cold winter months why not take advantage of the fresh air and outdoors whilst lowering your carbon footprint?

See the details below: 