Council urge people to take part in the #NoDriveSeptember Challenge across Carlow
What do you think?
Would you do it?
Carlow County Council are urging people to take part in the #NoDriveSeptember Challenge across Carlow.
Before we move into the cold winter months why not take advantage of the fresh air and outdoors whilst lowering your carbon footprint?
See the details below:
Why not take part in the #NoDriveSeptember Challenge #Carlow !— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) September 7, 2019
See @SDGchallenge for all the info!@LAsIreland @LGMAIreland @kclr96fm @Carlowlive1 @carlowppn https://t.co/TSX002Mm5q
