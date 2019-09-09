UPDATE: Tragic news as father dies after fall in South East mountain range
A post mortem on a man who died after falling in the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford on Sunday afternoon will be carried out on Monday.
The man, who lived in Clonmel and is married with a number of young children, fell and sustained serious injuries while walking in the Mahon Falls area.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the man, in his forties, was airlifted to University Hospital Waterford.
