WARNING: Section of major motorway to close overnight at the weekend for road works

Kildare County Council has given notice that it will temporarily close:

The M7 Eastbound between Junction 12 (Newbridge) and Junction 11 (M7/M9 merge)

On Friday/Saturday 13/14 September 2019 21.30 to 07.00 hrs

On Saturday/Sunday 14/15 September 2019 21.30 to 09.00 hrs

These closures are required to facilitate the resurfacing of the existing pavement.

Motirists are asked to divert from the M7 at Junction 12 (Newbridge). Take the fourth exit from the roundabout onto the R413 and continue along the R413 towards Kilcullen until its junction with the R448.

Traffic should take a right turn at the traffic lights and proceed along the R448, joining the M9 Motorway at Junction 2 using the northbound merge slip ramp. Continue north along the M9 until it rejoins the M7.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access will be allowed at all times.