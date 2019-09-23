UPDATED: Road cleared after emergency services attended scene after accident on the M7
Be advised!
File photo
Emergency services were at the scene of a collision on the M7 northbound just before J10 Naas South in the right lane which caused delays on approach from J11 the M9 merge on Monday morning.
Traffic was also slow on approach on the M9 itself.
#KILDARE Collision cleared from M7. More here: https://t.co/ipFDM8svNY— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) September 23, 2019
