Did you buy a ticket here? Lotto reveals where the winning €5.3m jackpot ticket was sold

The National Lottery has revealed what county the winning €5.3m ticket was sold.

They are urging punters from Cork to check their tickets as the golden ticket was sold in the rebel county.

Ireland's newest millionaire bagged the €5,325,592 jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto draw making them the seventh Lotto jackpot winner of 2019.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

They continued: "As people across Ireland get themselves out of bed early this morning to watch Ireland’s opening game in the Rugby World Cup, maybe one of these people in Co Cork has an extra wide grin, safe in the knowledge that they are €5,325,592 richer."