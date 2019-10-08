UPDATED: Lucky Irish punter scoops huge sum as €190m Euromillions jackpot is won

A lucky punter in Ireland is €500,000 richer after winning a huge prize in Tuesday's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player in the UK has just won the record-equalling €190m jackpot.

The winning numbers for the main draw were 7, 10, 15, 44 and 49 and the lucky stars were 3 and 12.

The numbers drawn in the EuroMillions Plus were 4, 5, 14, 15 and 16.