Carlow commuters! Major delays to train services due to vandalism overnight

Major delays to train services due to vandalism

There are delays of 45 minutes on all services to and from Heuston Station on Wednesday morning.

This is due to vandalism overnight.

Signalling systems were damaged as a result of the vandalism.

Cable was stolen and a manual system is now on place. Engineers are on site effecting repairs.