UPDATED: Irish Rail signal fault at busy train station affecting Carlow commuters
Irish Rail have said that due to a signal fault at Kilkenny, the 06:00 Waterford Heuston is expected to 60mins late with knock all delays expected to Waterford Heuston services in both directions.
Due to a signal fault at Kilkenny, The 06:00 Waterford Heuston is expected to 60mins late with knock all delays expected to Waterford Heuston services in both directions. Update to follow— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 14, 2019
