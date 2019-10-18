UPDATE: CAB seize Rolex watch and Audi as part of searches in the South East

On Thursday, as a result of ongoing investigations and information developed from local Divisional Criminal Assets profiler, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation.

With the assistance of the Garda Armed Support Unit (Limerick Division), CAB was targeting the assets and activities of an individual involved in the provision of building services and unlicensed security services to the construction industry.

A total of nine searches were conducted across counties Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

The searches included four residential premises, one business premises and three professional premises (Accountants, Architects and a Motor Dealership).

The searches were conducted under CAB Warrant, Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act, 1996 as amended.

The following assets were seized:

(1) Rolex watch

Electronic storage devices

Paperwork and involves relating to business

Financial documents

A 181 registered Audi Q7 SUV

This is an evidence gathering phase of the CAB investigation.

In any CAB investigation, where evidence of specific criminal activity is identified these activities are referred to An Garda Síochána for criminal investigation.

This is one of a number of ongoing CAB investigations relating to the extortion of monies for the provision of building services and unlicensed security services.

No Garda spokesperson is available at this time.