UPDATE: Two men arrested after drugs and cash found in properties in Kildare
Officers also seized weighing scales, assorted bags and three mobile phones
File photo
On Friday evening at 5.30pm, Gardaí stopped a car in Kildare town and seized €210 of cocaine.
In a follow up operation, Gardaí searched a house in the town and discovered cannabis herb with a street value of €2,400 and €840 in cash.
In a second operation, Gardaí searched a house in Newbridge where they discovered cannabis with a street value of €5,000 and €340 in cash.
Officers also seized weighing scales, assorted bags and three mobile phones.
An 18-year-old man and a man in his 30s were arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station.
