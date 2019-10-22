Carlow commuters! Traffic delays on the N7 as collision is causing major delays

Collision slowing traffic at J9 Naas North right past J5 Athgoe

There are extremely long northbound delays on the N7 from J9 Naas North right past J5 Athgoe, with a collision reportedly in the middle lane.

There are also long delays queuing to join the route at J5 on the local road coming from Oldmill.