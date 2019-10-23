Drugs, cars and cash seized by Gardaí in the South East after CAB sting operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by the Regional Armed Response Unit, Waterford District Detective Office and the Revenue Customs Office Dog Unit, conducted searches at two locations in Waterford City on Tuesday, October 22.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Waterford Garda Station.

The items of note seized included a 191 Volkswagen Arteon 191, a 151 Volkswagen Passat, approximately €1,000 in cash, a quantity of Cocaine, a quantity of herbal cannabis and a quantity of MDMA.

The search operation is a significant development in an on-going investigation targeting assets deriving from the proceeds of crime in the Waterford area.

This operation further indicates the effective operation of the Asset Profiler Programme whereby local Gardaí can suggest likely local lower and mid-tier targets for consideration by the Criminal Assets Bureau.