Revealed: South East winner of €5.2 million National Lottery jackpot

Wednesday night's winning ticket for the National Lottery jackpot worth a massive €5,260,021 was sold in County Waterford.

The National Lottery has now appealed to all Lotto players who purchased a ticket for last night’s draw to carefully check their tickets to see if they have won this life-changing prize.

This latest Lotto win is the 8th jackpot win this year with over €50 million claimed in jackpot prizes alone. In 2019, over €116 million has been won in prizes in the lotto game, which includes 16 new millionaires.

Since 1988, there have been 41 Lotto jackpot winners in County Waterford who have shared a whopping €71.4 million in jackpot prizes between them.

With over 66,000 winners in last night’s Lotto draws, the National Lottery today appealed to all of its players across the country to check their tickets to see if they are a winner.

The all-important winning numbers were 13, 27, 32, 36, 38, 39 and bonus number was 43.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store in the next couple of days.

"With 16 millionaires made in the lotto game and an incredible €116 million won in prizes so far this year, it really has been a bumper year so far for our lotto players.

"We are appealing for anybody who may have purchased a ticket in Waterford in the last number of days to check their tickets carefully and make contact with us as soon as possible.

"With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in.

"If you are the lucky ticket holder, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe, contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01-836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."