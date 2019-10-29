Mount Juliet gets go ahead for 2020 Irish Open with Rory McIlroy confirmed to return

Mount Juliet in Thomastown has been unveiled as the host course for the 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry the star attractions, after the news was first reported by the Belfast Telgraph on October 26.

Four-time major winner, McIlroy, says the tournament will be his only one in Europe before the Open next summer.

The Jack Nicklaus design in Thomastown will host the event from May 28-31.

It will be the fourth Irish Open to be staged at Mount Juliet following memorable wins for Nick Faldo (1993), Bernhard Langer (1994) and Sam Torrance (1995).