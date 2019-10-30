Garda appeal after car was set on fire in major city in the South East over the weekend
Did you see anything?
Gardaí are investigating an arson attack in Waterford city
A car was set on fire in the early hours of Sunday morning in on Mount Sion Avenue, resulting in damage to nearby houses.
If any members of the public have any information relating to this incident, contact Waterford Garda Station at 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
