Free training to landlords in Carlow to improve their understanding of their rental rights

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) is inviting landlords in Carlow and the surrounding counties to take part in its Betterlet: RTB Accredited Landlord voluntary accreditation scheme this November.

The RTB is hosting a free one-day accreditation course for landlords on Saturday, November 23, in the River Court Hotel, Kilkenny.

The Betterlet: RTB Landlord Accreditation scheme aims to support landlords to gain a stronger understanding of their rental rights and responsibilities, as well as equip them with the knowledge of the latest legislative changes that effect their new or existing tenancies.

Caren Gallagher, RTB Head of Communications and Research, said: "Landlords play a vital role in providing healthy and safe homes for people across the country.

"Kilkenny and Carlow Local Electoral Areas have recently been designated Rent Pressure Zones, which brings about new rental requirements that can be difficult to understand.

"Therefore, our accredited scheme works to support landlords to be better informed and more confident in their ability to apply and adhere to the regulations under which they must operate, helping to mitigate any unnecessary penalties or disputes with tenants."

The accreditation course will take place from 10am to 5pm and will cover the following areas, which have been updated with the latest legislative changes:

Pre-tenancy guidance

How to manage a tenancy throughout from beginning to end

Rights and responsibilities – landlord and tenant

Dispute prevention and what to do if things go wrong

Minimum standards – how to ensure your property is compliant with the minimum standards

Rent Pressure Zone qualification criteria and exemptions

How to end a tenancy – information on how to correctly serve notice and what reasons can be relied upon

Participants’ accreditation will be subject to a short assessment at the end of the course and once awarded, accreditation is valid for two years.

Ms Gallagher added: "Last year we received 6,398 applications for dispute resolution services and we hope our Betterlet seminars will allow the RTB to continue to provide support services to both landlords and tenants to ensure that we can have an effective regulated sector, that is fair, accessible and beneficial for all."

For more information on the Betterlet scheme, or to register for the upcoming accreditation course, contact the RTB at landlord.accreditation@rtb.ie or visit www.rtb.ie to learn more.