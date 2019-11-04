A family reunion like no other as Laois EuroMillions winners collect €400,000 cheque

It was a family reunion like no other on November 1 as a large family from Laois held an impromptu family gathering in National Lottery HQ to collect a cheque for over €400,000.

The windfall came after they won the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize in the October 25 EuroMillions draw.

The family who wish to keep their win private were agonisingly just one lucky star (numbered between 1&12) away from scooping the €61 million jackpot on offer.

They purchased their winning ticket at Dunnes Stores in the Kyle Shopping Centre in Portlaoise on the day of the draw.

The winning father told how he purchased his family’s lucky ticket while his wife was doing the weekly shopping in Dunnes Stores and he explained the excitement that engulfed his family’s weekend last week.

"We’ve been playing the EuroMillions together for years so it’s a ritual at this stage. I scanned the ticket on my phone the morning after the draw and my mouth nearly dropped when I realised that we had won over €400,000.

"Once I had checked and double checked the ticket to make sure I wasn’t making a mistake, I had to call all of the family one by one and tell them this marvellous news.

"It took a bit of organising to get us all here in the winner’s room but it was certainly worth it – it’s a reunion we will never forget," he said.