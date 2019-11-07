Over 25 schools in Carlow getting involved in first national School Attendance Drive

Over 25 schools in Carlow are getting involved in the first national School Attendance Drive.

Tusla Education Support Service launched its first national School Attendance Drive "Every School Day Counts" this week to promote regular school attendance.

Each school day approximately 60,000 students miss school in Ireland.

Tusla is running an attendance drive throughout the month of November, when attendance traditionally dips, to encourage and promote the importance of regular school attendance with children, young people, parents and schools.

In addition, Tusla believes that attendance is everyone’s business and encourages the wider community to come on board and endeavour to make "Every School Day Count" this November and throughout the school year.

Over 1,700 schools right across the country have already signed up to the drive and will be running attendance initiatives in their schools throughout the month.