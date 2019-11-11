Have you seen Katie Blake? Gardaí issue appeal over concern for missing Kilkenny girl

Gardaí in Kilkenny are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Katie Blake.

Katie has been missing from Callan, Kilkenny since Saturday, November 9. Katie is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of thing build with long black hair with pink streaks.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Katie is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.