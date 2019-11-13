Revealed: Major international retail chain to open new store in the South East
'Danish Ikea' to open in Waterford
JYSK is set to open a store in Waterford city
An international retail chain is set to open a store in Waterford city.
Danish chain JYSK, which sells household goods such as mattresses, furniture and interior décor, is expected to open by March 2020 at Unit 3/4 Boland’s Retail Park on the Cork Road.
JYSK has stores in over 50 countries and employs 22,000 employees.
Approximately 10 full-time positions will be created by the opening of the Waterford store.
