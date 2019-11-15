RTÉ's Nationwide to feature Carlow's Oak Park as part of big houses programme
This will be good!
RTÉ's Nationwide is to feature Carlow's Oak Park as part of a big houses programme on November 15.
On Friday's show they have stories of some big houses in Ireland and of the people associated with them and it includes Oak Park in Carlow.
Nationwide airs on Friday, November 15 at 7pm.
On tonight's show we have stories of some big houses in Ireland and of the people associated with them - Oak Park in Co Carlow & Edgeworthstown House in Co Longford on #RTENationwide Friday 15th November @RTEOne 7pm & RTE+1 8pm @rte @teagasc @Longford_Leader @carlowtourism RT pic.twitter.com/Q2bOdp84jm— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) November 15, 2019
