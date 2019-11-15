RTÉ's Nationwide to feature Carlow's Oak Park as part of big houses programme

RTÉ's Nationwide is to feature Carlow's Oak Park as part of a big houses programme on November 15. 

On Friday's show they have stories of some big houses in Ireland and of the people associated with them and it includes Oak Park in Carlow. 

Nationwide airs on Friday, November 15 at 7pm.  