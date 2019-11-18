Carlow Gardaí issue warning to motorists over icy conditions on the county's roads
WARNING
File photo
Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists over icy conditions on the county's roads.
They have said: "Please remain cautious on our roads due to inclement weather, reduce your spead #ArriveAlive Thank you."
Please remain cautious this morning on our roads due to inclement weather, reduce your spead #ArriveAlive— CarlowGardai (@CarlowGardai) November 18, 2019
Thank youhttps://t.co/tpmrifR4Md
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on