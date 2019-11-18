Carlow Gardaí issue warning to motorists over icy conditions on the county's roads

File photo

Carlow Gardaí have issued a warning to motorists over icy conditions on the county's roads. 

They have said: "Please remain cautious on our roads due to inclement weather, reduce your spead #ArriveAlive Thank you."