Suspects in custody after Garda helicopter called in following attempted burglary

Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí had a major success on Tuesday night after they thwarted a robbery, bringing in the Garda helicopter to catch the suspects.

Following the dramatic events, when householders in the city heard the helicopter overhead, three men are in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station on Dominic Street.

This follows an attempted robbery in the Johnswell area of the county just seven miles from the city.

One suspect was detained at the scene, while a manhunt followed for the other suspects which saw the Garda helicopter use state-of-the-art equipment to track their movements.

Two other men were apprehended and brought to the city station.

A quantity of building equipment and tools were recovered during the operation