Dublin man conned victim out of €300 in Done Deal drone deception after item never sent

A Dublin man conned an injured party on the Laois/Offaly border out of €300 by advertising a drone on Done Deal which he failed to deliver.

At a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Patrick Quaide (21), 15 Manor Place, Onger, Dublin 15, was charged with making gain by deception, at Cloneygowan, Portarlington, on December 27, 2017.

Garda Karen Anderson gave evidence that on December 27, 2017, the injured party bought a drone on Done Deal and forwarded €300 to the accused’s bank account, but the item was never sent to him.

The accused had one previous conviction for a similar offence. This related to an incident in March 2017, when the accused posted an advert on Done Deal for a guitar and accessories.

The injured party in this case contacted him and agreed to lodge €125 in his bank account, but the items were never posted out.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said the accused is a changed man now and had made a lot of progress in his life.

He said the accused, who had been 19 at the time of the offence, had been homeless and resorting to petty theft, but since then he has taken matters in hand and is clean of drugs.

Defence said the accused had no parental figures in his life and went off the rails at the time of the offending.

Mr Fitzgerald said the accused would pay compensation if given time.

Judge Catherine Staines noted the offence had happened two years when the accused was homeless, but he is now doing well and is providing clean urinalysis.

The matter was adjourned to March 5 next year for a restorative justice report.