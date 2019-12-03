Revealed: Members from Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Division at 'secret training camp'

Members from the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Division are at a "secret training camp" this week ahead of their big soccer match against the staff of St Kieran's College.

This battle of sporting greats kicks off on Friday at 12.30pm at St Kieran's College sports grounds and there will be an ambulance on standby.

All proceeds from this charity match raised go to the South Eastern Simon Community and Focus Ireland.

Obviously the result is a foregone conclusion, but you never know the College could surprise the Gardaí.