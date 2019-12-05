Carlow people! Bus Éireann has announced its Christmas and New Year service schedule

Bus Éireann wishes to advise customers of its timetables for the Christmas and New Year period, with some extra services over the festive season.

Buses will run every day across the Christmas holiday period - apart from December 25 - with services operating standard timetables with some slight exceptions.

24 December 2019

Apart from the following exceptions all departures up to 2100 will operate to a normal timetable on December 24th:

Route X1 - 1945 Belfast-Dublin

Route 2 - 2100 Dublin Airport-Wexford; 1830 & 2030 Wexford-Dublin Airport

Route 4 - 2000 Waterford-Dublin

Route 23 - 2000 Dublin-Sligo

Route 32 - 2045 Dublin-Letterkenny; 1945 Letterkenny-Dublin

Route 100X - 2030 Dundalk-Dublin

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

With the following exceptions there will be no departures on any service after 2100 on December 24th.

Route 4 - 2200 Dublin Airport-Waterford

Route 30 - 2130 Dublin-Donegal

Route 100X - 2140 Dublin-Dundalk

25 December 2019

No services

26 December 2019

All services will operate to a Sunday timetable, although the following Sunday Expressway services will not be running on 26 December:

Route X1 - 1815, 2015, 2115, 2215 & 2315 Dublin-Belfast; 0530, 1945 & 2200 Belfast-Dublin

Route X2A - 1015, 1615, 1715 & 1915 Dublin-Belfast; 0645 & 1445 Belfast-Dublin

Route X5 - 0930, 1130, 1330, 1530, 1730 & 1930 Dublin-Newry; 0815 & 1015 Belfast-Dublin; 0915 Belfast-Newry; 0715, 1315, 1515 & 1715 Newry-Dublin

Route 32 - 0030 Letterkenny-Dublin

Route 40 - 0940 Cork-Waterford; 1040 Cork-Rosslare

Route 51 - 0725 & 0835 Limerick-Cork; 0725 & 0825 Limerick-Galway

Route 64 - 0625 Donegal-Sligo; 0635 & 0810 Letterkenny-Derry; 0735 Sligo-Derry

Route 871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

There will also be additional services on 26 December on the following Expressway routes:

Route X1 - 0445 Belfast-Dublin; 1715 & 1915 Dublin-Belfast

27 to 30 December 2019

All services will be running to a normal timetable

31 December 2019

Until 2200, all services will be running to a normal timetable, although the following Expressway Eurolines service will not be running on 31 December:

871/890 - Expressway Eurolines services to and from London

All services due to start after 2200 will not be running on 31 December, although the following services will be running normally:

All Expressway services will operate as normal

Route 220 - Services will resume from midnight on 1 January 2020 and operate a full timetable

1 January 2020

All services will operate to a Sunday timetable