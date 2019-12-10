Carlow commuters! Collision on the M9 southbound on Tuesday morning has been cleared
Be advised!
Stay safe
A collision on the M9 southbound between J3 Athy and J4 Castledermot in the median has been cleared.
Motorists be advised.
